CDC: Unvaccinated people 11 times more likely to die of COVID than those fully vaccinated

On Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they found that people who were unvaccinated against COVID-19 were 11 times more likely to die from the virus than those who were fully vaccinated.

In its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the CDC said that unvaccinated patients were over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized.

According to the study, the CDC analyzed data from more than 600,000 COVID-19 cases in 13 states from April through mid-July.

The study also showed that unvaccinated people were 4.5 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.

"These findings reaffirm the high protection of COVID-19 vaccines against moderate and severe COVID-19 resulting in ED, UC, and hospital visits and underscore the importance of full COVID-19 vaccination and continued benefits of COVID-19 vaccination during Delta variant predominance," the CDC said in its report.

In another study released Friday, the CDC said that the Moderna vaccine was more effective in preventing hospitalizations than the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.