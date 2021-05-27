Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
physician.jpeg
Posted at 5:51 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 05:51:26-04

A physician representing a Japanese medical body has warned that holding the Tokyo Olympics could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus.

Dr. Naoto Ueyama is the chairman of the Japan Doctors Unions.

He says the IOC and the Japanese government are underestimating the risks.

He says it is very difficult to predict what might happen at the Olympics.

He also criticized IOC member Richard Pound for telling a British newspaper that “barring Armageddon” the Tokyo Olympics would open on July 23.

Ueyama says “the Olympic Games are not something that should be held even to the extent of Armageddon.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education