Queen cancels more virtual meetings as she battles COVID-19 symptoms

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has postponed two virtual audiences as she continues to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19.

It was the second time this week that the 95-year-old monarch canceled virtual sessions. However, she spoke by telephone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday in what was seen as an encouraging sign of her recovery.

Officials confirmed Sunday that the queen had tested positive for the virus. Elizabeth has been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.

The queen's age, COVID-19 diagnosis and a recent health scare have been a cause of worry for British officials and the public.

Both the queen's eldest son, Prince Charles, 73, and her 74-year-old daughter-in-law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, contracted COVID-19 earlier this month.

Charles is believed to have met with the queen before his positive test but within the window of transmissibility. He had previously contracted COVID-19 in March 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

Charles is heir to the British throne. Earlier this month, the queen said publicly for the first time that it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla takes the title of "queen consort" upon her death.

Elizabeth is the country's longest-reigning monarch. She has a series of engagements coming up as she celebrates the Platinum Jubilee marking her 70 years on the throne.