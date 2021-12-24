Cruise ship skips stops after dozens test positive for COVID-19

A ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE SHIP DID NOT MAKE SCHEDULED STOPS IN CURACAO OR ARUBA THIS WEEK AFTER MORE THAN 50 PASSENGERS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, NBC News reports. — A Royal Caribbean cruise ship did not make scheduled stops in Curacao or Aruba this week after more than 50 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, NBC News reports.

The Odyssey of the Seas began its 8-day voyage on Dec. 18 from Florida.

The decision to forego the stops on the two islands was made out of an abundance of caution, Royal Caribbean said in a statement to NBC News.

A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control told USA TODAY that it is investigating the rise in cases on the ship.

"All cases appear to be mild or asymptomatic. Additionally, there have been no COVID-19 related hospitalizations, medical evacuations, ventilator use, or deaths from this ship," the spokesperson said.

Royal Caribbean reports that 95% of those on the ship are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company requires crew members to be fully vaccinated and to take a COVID-19 test at least once a week.