Delta Air Lines: 8,000 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 4 weeks

Delta Air Lines appears to be feeling the effects of the COVID-19 omicron variant that is spreading across the U.S.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 8,000 Delta employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four weeks.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told the publication that he believes the company's staff is past the peak of the virus.

“Things are moving in a good direction for us. The doctors have told us it will decline as rapidly as it appeared and they seem to be right,” he said.

Delta reports that more than 95% of its staff is vaccinated.

Bastian also said no vaccinated employees have died.

COVID-19 hasn't just impacted the health of Delta employees; it's also hurt the company's bottom line.

Bastian told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that winter disruptions related to COVID-19 ended up costing the airline $75 million.