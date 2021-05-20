Watch
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ set to premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2022

Walt Disney Studios
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 20, 2021
We now know when the sequel “Hocus Pocus” is coming out.

Walt Disney Studios announced Thursday that “Hocus Pocus 2” will premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2022.

Disney says Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all set to reprise their roles “as the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters” in the follow-up to the 1993 cult classic.

The three actresses also confirmed the news on their Instagram pages with some references to the first film.

“Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!” wrote Midler.

“Yep. I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok,” wrote Parker.

“The people have spoken: I smell children...again,” wrote Najimy.

The movie was originally supposed to be directed by Adam Shankman, but he wrote on Instagram that his work on the “Enchanted” sequel will prohibit him from doing so. He said he’s “handing over the reins” to Anne Fletcher, who has directed several films, including “Step Up,” “27 Dresses,” and “The Proposal.”

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety report that the production of the film will begin in the fall.

The sequel is expected to center on three young women who accidentally bring the witches back to modern-day Salem and they must figure out how to stop the sisters from wreaking havoc on the world, according to both of the entertainment publications.

