Disney World introduces Disney Genie planning tool to replace FastPass, MaxPass

Disney World is revamping its reservation systems and on Wednesday introduced its new, free planning tool Disney Genie.

In a blog post, Avery Maehrer, Manager of Communications, Walt Disney World Resort, said the new tool would help guests reduce time in lines and "take the guesswork out of 'what’s next.'"

"Disney Genie service will maximize your park time so that you can have more fun," Maehrer said.

Maehrer said the tool, which will arrive this fall, would be accessible through the My Disney Experience and Disneyland mobile apps.

Built as a replacement for its FastPass, the Disney Genie will allow park guests to personalize an itinerary by telling it what you want to do and it will do the planning for you.

The tool will also include two pay features: Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lanes, which will allow guests to schedule times on popular rides.

But it won't allow guests to access shorter lines as the FastPass did, USA Today reported.

With Lightning Lane, visitors can schedule ride times for up to two high-demand attractions per day at an additional charge, which has not been released yet.

Disney Genie+ will cost $15 per person per day at Disney World and $20 per person per day at Disneyland.

The Genie tool will also allow guests to join virtual queues, see current and forecasted attraction wait times, make dining and experience reservations, and much more.