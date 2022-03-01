With flying taxis on its way, FAA seeking help to design vertiports

With flying taxis on its way, the Federal Aviation Administration is seeking help from the general public as it looks to create vertiports.

"Flying taxis are coming, but where will they take off and land? The answer is called a vertiport, and we want your feedback by April 18 on safety standards and design requirements," the FAA said on Twitter.

Vertiports, according to the FAA, would allow an aircraft to vertically take off and land.

In hope of establishing new sites, the FAA is asking for input by April 18 on safety standards and design requirements. The agency said once they are filled out, you can email them to vertiports@faa.gov.

The FAA added that its also hosting a virtual industry day meeting on March 29 to discuss the engineering brief, which "provides interim guidance to airport owner-operators and their support staff for the design of vertiports for vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) operations."

The agency said the event will provide an overview of the engineering brief draft, discuss some critical aspects of the draft currently under consideration, and provide questions to be asked.