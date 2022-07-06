FDA authorizes pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's pill to treat COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that state-licensed pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid.

The pill, developed by Pfizer, is used to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

“Since Paxlovid must be taken within five days after symptoms begin, authorizing state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment for some patients who are eligible to receive this drug for the treatment of COVID-19," said Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director for the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 must provide health records, including laboratory blood work results, when requesting a Paxlovid prescription from a pharmacist.

The patient must also be willing to inform the pharmacist of all the medications they are currently taking to make sure there are no potentially serious interactions with Paxlovid.

The drug is currently authorized for treatment in people 12 years and older, who weigh at least 88 pounds.