Feds returning $30K to man after DEA seized money at airport

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is returning nearly $30,000 dollars to a man that had the money seized at the Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

Kermit Warren had the money to buy a tow truck for his business.

The Institute for Justice said the DEA made baseless claims that the money was linked to drugs.

Warren was never arrested or charged.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio filed a lawsuit to keep the money.

However, the Institute for Justice said it was able to show proof of Warren got the money and obtained a settlement.