Ferry heavily damaged after making 'hard landing' in Seattle

Posted at 1:39 PM, Jul 29, 2022
SEATTLE — A terminal in Seattle has reopened after a ferry crashed into it.

The Washington State Ferries said the incident, which they called a "hard landing," occurred Thursday morning when the Cathlamet ferry crashed into a "dolphin" at the Fauntleroy terminal.

According to the Washington State Ferries, a “dolphin” is part of the terminal that helps guide a ferry back in.

Officials said the 328-foot vessel was heavily damaged, and several cars were also damaged.

Service was suspended for several hours as the U.S. Coast Guard investigated.

The terminal reopened just before 6:30 p.m., the Washington State Ferries said, after the ferry was moved and the terminal infrastructure was cleared for safe service.

According to the agency, no one was seriously hurt.

The agency said they are working alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board on what caused the ferry to crash.

