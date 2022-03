MIAMI — A bald eagle is free to fly again after firefighters in Miami freed it.

The adolescent bald eagle got fishing line stuck to around its feet, a potentially deadly situation.

Rescuers were able to get rid of the excess line and took the bird back to its nest.

But the eaglet ended up in the backyard of a nearby home, with fishing line still stuck to its foot.

Firefighters and a zoo employee were able to help and take it back to its nest once again.