Florida businesses line up for FEMA approval on Hurricane Ian cleanup

PALM CITY, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s west coast, the long job of cleaning up will take months and involve a lot of help.

“It’s all got to be picked up by somebody,” said John Essenwine, owner of Above and Beyond Landscaping in Palm City.

His company has filed paperwork with FEMA to be allowed to go into the affected neighborhoods and remove trash and vegetation from the storm.

It also allows him to be compensated by the federal government for the job which is likely to last several months.

“Basically, living off the grid, you have to bring enough fuel, each of these trucks burn a lot of fuel, you have to bring your own food,” Essenwine said.

FEMA will determine, he said, when his trucks and others will be allowed in the affected disaster zones, right now there are still search and rescue operations happening.

This article was written by Matt Sczesny for WPTV.