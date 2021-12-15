Florida district to pay $26 million to Stoneman Douglas shooting victims

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida school district will pay more than $26 million to the families of 17 people killed in the 2018 shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Money also will go to some survivors of the shooting.

The Broward County school board approved the settlements on Tuesday.

The $25 million will be shared by 51 plaintiffs, including families of the dead and others who were injured.

Another $1.25 million will be paid in one lump sum to Anthony Borges, who suffered some of the most severe injuries.

The families had reached an earlier settlement with the FBI for $127 million.

The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, pleaded guilty in October. and now faces a possible death sentence.

A jury will decide at a trial that's slated to begin in January whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.