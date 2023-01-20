Florida police officers honored after finding baby in stolen vehicle

The Tampa Bay Police Department honored three officers with the "Life Saving Award" this week for finding a stolen vehicle with a baby inside.

The child's mother told police that she briefly left her vehicle while her child was inside when the car was stolen.

Police said they spotted the abandoned vehicle about a half hour later.

A video posted on the police department's Facebook page shows an officer approaching the vehicle. When he opened the door, the 11-month-old could be heard crying.

Officers removed the child from the car and placed her in a police vehicle to cool off. They said she was overheated and lethargic.

The child was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said she made a full recovery and was reunited with her mother.

Police have not said whether they located the person who stole the car or whether the mother would face any consequences for leaving her child inside.