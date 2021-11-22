Florida school massacre families settle lawsuit against FBI

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The families of most of those killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre have settled their lawsuit against the federal government.

The families of sixteen of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland had sued over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack.

The settlement, reached Monday, is confidential and is still being finalized, according to court documents.

A parent of a student killed in the shooting commended the FBI for taking responsibility for its failure.

Andrew Pollack compared that to local school and law enforcement officials, which he claimed have ducked responsibility.

The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, pleaded guilty last month and now faces a possible death sentence.