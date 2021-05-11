Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Ford recalling more than 600,000 Explorer vehicles across U.S.

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - The company logo sparkles on the grille of an unsold 2020 Explorer sports-utility vehicle at a Ford dealership Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Denver. On Nov. 5, 2020, Ford announced they were recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
r m
Posted at 10:55 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 22:58:32-04

(WXYZ) — Ford announced on Monday that it's recalling more than 600,000 Ford Explorer vehicles across the United States due to an issue with roof rail covers.

The company said the roof rail covers on select 2016-19 Ford Explorer vehicles could become detached while driving and create a problem for others on the road.

According to Ford, the affected 620, 483 vehicles include base and XLT trim levels, as well as Police Interceptor and Explorer Sport models with roof rail covers that are painted silver, black or "absolute black."

Recalls have also been issued in Canada (36,419) and Mexico (4,260).

The automaker said they are not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this recall.

Dealers can secure the roof rails; the reference number for the recall is 21S22.

This story originally reported on WXYZ.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education