Ford recalls 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leak, software error

Ford has issued two recalls that affect more than 737,000 vehicles due to an oil leak issue and software error.

On the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, the Michigan-based automaker recalls 345,451 vehicles, including the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines.

Those vehicles are being recalled because the engine oil separator housing may crack, which could cause an oil leak.

Dealers will replace the housing, if necessary, free of charge. Owners will be notified beginning April 18.

Another recall to fix the trailer braking system affects 391,836 vehicles, including 2021 and 2022 F-150 pickups, 2022 F-250, 350, 450, and 550s, 2022 Maverick pickup, Ford Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

According to the recall, a software error could result in trailers not braking, which increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the software free of charge. Owners will begin to be notified starting April 18.