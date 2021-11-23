Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen completes prison term

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney for Donald Trump, finished his prison term on Monday.

Cohen was serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to several charges, including campaign finance crimes and lying to Congress.

"My release today in no way negates the actions that I took at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald Trump," Cohen said after his release.

The Associated Press reports that Cohen spent about 13 1/2 months in prison and a year and a half in home confinement. Cohen's sentence was reduced for good behavior.

The campaign finance crimes stem from payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public with claims of an affair with Trump. The former president has denied the allegation.

Cohen is the only person to be charged with crimes related to the payments. However, he believes others will also be charged.

"The wheels of justice turn slowly, but at the end of the day, they ultimately do turn full circle," Cohen said in an interview on CNN on Monday.