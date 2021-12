A WWE Hall of Famer announced he's cancer-free.

Wrestling commentator Jim Ross took to Twitter on Wednesday to tell his fans that he was cancer-free after undergoing treatment for skin cancer.

The 69-year-old informed fans on Nov. 25 on Twitter that he would undergo 22 radiation treatments.

According to Sports Illustrated, the WWE legend was diagnosed with cancer in October.

Ross is most notable for doing WWE ringside commentator alongside Jerry "The King" Lawler.