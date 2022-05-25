Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger beats Trump ally

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has won the Republican primary in a bid to keep his job.

He defeated three challengers, including U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Raffensperger became a top target for Trump after the secretary of state refused to bow to pressure to take steps to overturn the former president’s narrow loss in Georgia.

In a recorded phone call in January 2021, Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" him enough votes to change the outcome of Georgia's election.

Raffensperger refused to do anything that would change the election results.

Raffensperger's opponent on Tuesday night had embraced false claims about the 2020 election being stolen and objected to Georgia’s electoral votes being counted for President Joe Biden.