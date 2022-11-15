Watch Now
Google settles with 40 states for record amount over location tracking

This March 20, 2018 photo shows the Google Maps app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 9:49 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 21:49:07-05

A record $392 million settlement has been reached between search giant Google and 40 U.S. states.

A coalition of states attorneys general announced the settlement calling it the largest multi-state privacy settlement in United States history.

The lawsuit claimed that Google misled customers about its location tracking services since 2014.

The company will now be required to be more transparent about location-related features and the ability to turn it on and off in the setting.

Google will now face limits on using tracking and storage of some location information, CNN reported.

