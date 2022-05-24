Google Street View uses new camera to reach new areas

It’s been 15 years since Google unveiled Street View, taking internet users to many corners of the globe. But some of those places have been hard to reach.

In hopes of reaching more areas, Google has developed a lighter and easier-to-navigate camera. Its new camera weighs 15 pounds and can be placed on any vehicle.

“This new camera takes all the power, resolution and processing capabilities that we’ve built into an entire Street View car, and shrinks it down into an ultra-transportable camera system that’s roughly the size of a house cat,” Google said. “But unlike house cats, it’s ready to be taken to remote islands, up to the tops of mountains or on a stroll through your local town square.”

Google said the new camera will be ready to use in 2023.

“This flexibility will make collections easier for partners all over the world, and allow us to explore more sustainable solutions for our current fleet of cars — like plug-in hybrids or fully electric vehicles. You’ll start seeing our new camera in fun Google colors alongside our iconic Street View cars and trekkers next year,” Google said.

To date, over 220 billion Street View images from over 100 countries and territories have been captured by Google.