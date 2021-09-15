Gov. Newsom projected to survive California recall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is projected to survive a recall election.

The Associated Press called the race about 45 minutes after polls closed.

Voters were asked two questions at the polls Tuesday, whether Newsom should lose his job and who should replace him if he’s recalled.

An overwhelming number of Californians said Newsom should not lose his job, making the second question irrelevant.

"I'm humbled and grateful to the millions and millions of Californians who expressed their right to vote," Newsom said Tuesday night after a majority of the vote was tallied.

The special election was the result of 1.5 million people signing a recall petition. CNN reports the election cost the state more than $270 million.

Opponents of Newsom criticized his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including lockdowns and mask mandates.

"We said yes to science. We said yes to vaccines. We said yes to ending this pandemic," Newsom said. "We said yes to people's right to vote without fear of fake fraud or voter suppression."

In the final days before the election, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited California to express their support for Newsom.