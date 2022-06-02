Grandmother of Uvalde school shooter upgraded to 'good condition'

The grandmother of the 18-year-old who killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, has been upgraded to "good condition," according to NBC News.

The gunman shot his grandmother in the face before carrying out the attack at Robb Elementary.

The 66-year-old managed to call for help on May 24 and was eventually transported to San Antonio's University Hospital.

Police said her grandson stole her truck, crashed it and then walked into the elementary school, where he went into a classroom and killed 21 innocent people.

The Uvalde school district's police chief has come under fire for making the decision to delay entering the classroom while his force waited for more resources.

Texas Department of Public Safety Col. Steven McCraw said on Friday during a press conference that Arredondo's decision to delay officers' actions while waiting for more resources was the "wrong decision."