How to avoid plumbing problems around Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving can take a toll on homes across the U.S.

Many people throw food scraps and grease down the drain, causing problems and potentially a costly visit from a plumber.

Roto-Rooter says grease can solidify once it cools down in the popes and clog the drain. The plumping company also notes that rice and pasta swell and can turn gummy, also causing clogged drains.

It's not just the kitchens people should pay attention to during the holidays. Roto-Rooter says showers, baths and toilets typically get more use as people gather.

"Often, the case is that a house already has partially clogged drains that go unnoticed, until holiday guests arrive and overwhelm the system,” said Paul Abrams, spokesman for Roto-Rooter.

Roto-Rooter advises people to make sure their garbage disposals are working, wait ten minutes between showers and avoid flushing items that don't dissolve, including wet wipes.

