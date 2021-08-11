Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Inflation fears ease as consumer price increases slow

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Krupa/AP
New Buick Encore SUV's displayed on the sales lot at the Albrecht Auto Group dealership, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Wakefield, Mass. Prices for U.S. consumers rose in July at the slowest pace since February, a sign that Americans could gain some relief after four months of sharp increases that had elevated inflation to its fastest pace in more than a decade. Most economists agree that the primary drivers of higher prices have been categories of goods and services that were most disrupted by the pandemic, from new and used vehicles to hotel rooms, airline tickets and building materials. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Consumer Prices
Posted at 5:23 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 17:23:41-04

WASHINGTON — Prices for U.S. consumers rose last month but at the slowest pace since February, a sign that Americans could gain some relief after four months of sharp increases that elevated inflation to its fastest pace in more than a decade.

Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.5% from June to July, slower than the previous monthly increase of 0.9%.

They have jumped 5.4% compared with a year earlier.

Excluding volatile oil and gas prices, so-called core inflation rose 4.3% in the past year, down from 4.5% in June, which was the fastest 12-month pace since 1991.

Many economists and experts expected the rise in consumer prices will be short-lived.

“It is not looking to be like inflation that’s really broad-based and has a lot of momentum. I think it’s going to burn itself out relatively soon,” Josh Bevins, research director at the Economic Policy Institute, said in July.

Bevins previously said the quick rebound from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic caused prices to skyrocket. He added that prices were at their lowest during the pandemic.

The Dow Jones closed up 220 points Wednesday. CNBC reports the positive day on Wall Street was partly due to the slower rise in consumer prices.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education