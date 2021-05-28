Iowa man starts new business during the pandemic, with his bike-riding pug by his side

A man in West Des Moines, Iowa, was forced to change careers during the pandemic and in November started Buffalo Brew Coffee.

He roasts and prepares coffee in his basement and makes deliveries on his bike.

Luckily, his 11-year-old pug Sooshie goes with him. Photos shared on their Facebook page show the dog gearing up in goggles and a helmet for the rides around town.

"Getting outdoors, enjoying the sunshine, being with Sushi, waving to the neighbors, it's a great time!" James told KCCI.

Business has been good, James posted a video that they were able to buy a new roaster and increase their productivity from one pound an hour to about 60 pounds of coffee an hour.

Hopefully, that means more rides for Sooshie.

She is blind, James says, and has trouble getting around on her hind legs. So the bike rides are good to get Sooshie outside.

"They all want photos and selfies with Sushi, they want to pet her, and Sushi eats up all of it,” James told KCCI . Photos shared on the company’s social media accounts prove it.

James hopes as the business grows, he can eventually wave goodbye to making deliveries on his bike.