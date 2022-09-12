Jackson mayor expects boil advisory to remain in effect for days

A boil advisory remains in effect in Jackson, Mississippi, as people complain of brown water coming from their faucets.

The water crisis in Jackson has stretched over weeks. Residents were left with low or no water pressure after water treatment plants failed during a flooding event in August.

Jackson's mayor says the water pressure issues have been fixed, but it will be days before the boil advisory can be lifted.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said on "Face the Nation" that he's been in discussions with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris about getting more funding to make sure the issue is fixed and doesn't happen again.

"It will take a coordinated effort on not only the local, state, but federal levels as well," Lumumba said.

Jackson is home to about 150,000 residents. Many of them have been forced to wait in distribution lines to access packaged water that's been given out by the city and organizations.