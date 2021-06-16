Watch
Jared Kushner has book deal, publication expected in 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal.

Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022.

Kushner has begun working on the memoir, currently untitled, and is expected to write about everything from the Middle East to criminal justice reform to the administration’s handling of the pandemic.

The announcement comes during an ongoing industry debate over which Trump officials, notably Trump himself, can be published without setting off a revolt at the publishing house. Financial terms were not disclosed.

