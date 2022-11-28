Jay Leno back on stage after burn incident left him hospitalized

Comedian Jay Leno was back on a stage on Sunday just days after being released from the hospital after suffering burn injuries sustained during a car fire.

Leno performed at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California. Leno performs regularly at the club, and he has three more performances there this year.

He is slated to go on tour in January and February.

Leno needed a pair of surgeries to treat burns on his hands and face. He was working on a car when gasoline ignited on Nov. 12.

“It was a great crowd,” Leno told reporters as he exited the club.