Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar release statement after son is convicted on child porn charges

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar say they will not stop praying for their son, Josh, following his conviction for downloading and possessing child pornography.

In a statement, the Duggars empathized with those who have been impacted by child pornography.

"Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM (child sexual abuse material)," the statement says.

The Duggars were the stars of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," which was pulled in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

In 2015, Duggar apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife when Gawker reported he had an active account on the website Ashley Madison.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said they will continue to support Josh's family.

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support," the Duggar's statement says. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children."

Josh Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each of the two counts he was convicted on.