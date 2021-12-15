Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Jim Bob Duggar loses in bid for Arkansas state Senate seat

items.[0].image.alt
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Jim Bob Duggar and his family listen as former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee speaks to the Values Voter Summit, held by the Family Research Council Action, Friday, Sept. 17, 2010, in Washington. Duggar is among four Republicans seeking their party's nomination for a state Senate seat Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021 in a special primary election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Arkansas Senate Special Election
Posted at 5:44 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 17:44:02-05

Jim Bob Duggar failed to make it to a runoff in his bid for a seat in the Arkansas state Senate.

The “19 Kids and Counting” star placed third in a race to become the Republican nominee for state Senate District 7.

Duggar received 15% of the vote.

Colby Fulfer came in first with 46% and Steve Unger placed second with 36% of the vote.

The two will go head-to-head in a primary runoff, which is scheduled for Jan. 11. The winner will take on Democrat Lisa Parks who won her primary Tuesday.

Duggar's election loss came days after his son, Josh, was convicted on child pornography charges.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education