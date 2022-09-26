John Cena sets Guinness World Record by granting most wishes through Make-A-Wish Foundation

John Cena has set a Guinness World Record for an extraordinary reason.

The actor and WWE superstar now holds the world record for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation by fulfilling 650 wishes, Guinness World Record announced last week.

The foundation says it fulfills the wishes of children between the ages of 2-18 diagnosed with a critical illness.

According to Guinness, Cena is the most requested celebrity.

Guinness reported that no one else had granted more than 200 wishes in the 42-year history of the nonprofit.