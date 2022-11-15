Judge overturns Georgia's 6-week abortion ban

A judge struck down Georgia's abortion law that bans the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The plaintiffs contend the new law violates the constitution, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed.

The law banned most abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is sometimes before a woman may even know she is pregnant. The law had exceptions for rape and incest.

Georgia passed the law in 2019. However, it was enacted after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

The Georgia attorney general reportedly plans to appeal the judge's ruling.