Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Judge sides against Musk, says Twitter's lawsuit can continue

Elon Musk
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on May 2, 2022, in New York. Twitter's stock slid more than 6% before the market open Monday, July 11, 2022, after billionaire Elon Musk announced late Friday that he will abandon his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter and the company said it will sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/File)
Elon Musk
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 13:00:02-04

An epic legal fight between Elon Musk and Twitter began in earnest in a Delaware court on Tuesday as lawyers for both sides fought over when to start the trial.

Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for $44 billion — and the company wants it to happen quickly because it says the ongoing dispute is harming its business. Musk, the world’s richest man, pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter but now wants to back out of the agreement.

Musk said he tried to obtain information about fake accounts on the platform for two months but claimed Twitter never provided it.

Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor said the company was committed to closing the deal with Musk at the amount and terms the parties agreed upon.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education