Abortion rights activists were served two victories on Thursday.

In Kentucky, a judge temporarily blocked the state’s near-total abortion ban. The law was triggered after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A Florida judge also temporarily blocked a new state law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The judge said the state constitution guarantees the right to the procedure.

Judge John C. Cooper made the oral ruling from the bench and said he would soon sign the temporary injunction.

Battles are being waged in courts across the country after the Supreme Court left it up to the states to decide whether abortion is legal within their borders.

Thirteen states had trigger laws, which would have banned abortion following the overturning of Roe. Some of the laws have gone into effect and others have been successfully challenged.