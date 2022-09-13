Justice Dept. subpoenas over 30 people close to Trump in Jan. 6 investigation

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have issued subpoenas to around 40 people connected to former President Donald Trump while seizing multiple phones from top advisers.

The moves, now made public, have signaled a significant escalation in the DOJ's ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the New York Times reported.

As CNN reported, among those included in the latest DOJ investigative scrutiny are former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and Sean Dollman. Both worked for the Trump 2020 presidential campaign, and neither has responded to requests for comment.

Federal agents with search warrants seized a phone last week from Boris Epshteyn, who worked as an attorney coordinating Trump's legal efforts, the Times reported.

A phone was also taken by agents from Mike Roman, a campaign strategist who worked as director of Election Day operations for Trump's 2020 campaign, according to the Times.

Over 30 people were issued subpoenas in the DOJ's ongoing investigation within a week-long window.