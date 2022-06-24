Watch Now
Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban

FILE — A woman exhales while vaping from a Juul pen e-cigarette in Vancouver, Wash., April 16, 2019. Juul has asked a federal court, Friday, June 24, 2022, to block a government order to stop selling its electronic cigarettes. Federal health officials on Thursday, June 23, ordered Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the U.S. market, the latest blow to the embattled company widely blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 19:14:03-04

A federal court has put a temporary hold on the government's order for Juul to stop selling its electronic cigarettes.

Juul filed the emergency motion so it can appeal the sales ban from the Food and Drug Administration. The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington granted the request later Friday. A day earlier, the FDA said Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its cartridges. The agency said Juul didn't give it enough information to evaluate the potential health risks of its e-cigarettes.

In its court filing, the company disagreed, saying it provided enough.

To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use them are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

