Karine Jean-Pierre named next White House press secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre
Evan Vucci/AP
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Karine Jean-Pierre
Posted at 3:53 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 15:53:08-04

Karine Jean-Pierre has been tapped to serve as the next White House press secretary.

Jean-Pierre will replace outgoing press secretary Jen Psaki, who is taking a job with MSNBC.

Psaki said Jean-Pierre will become the first Black woman and first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve in the role.

"Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible," Psaki said.

Jean-Pierre had been working as the White House deputy press secretary.

"She is passionate," Psaki said. "She is smart and she has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing Mom and human."

