Klete Keller, Olympic swimming medalist who stormed Capitol, pleads guilty to felony

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

The 39-year-old man faces 21 to 27 months in prison for a single charge of obstructing an official proceeding. In return for his plea, NBC News reports that the government dropped one other felony charge and five misdemeanor counts.

Prosecutors have reportedly asked the judge in the case to defer sentencing, saying Keller has agreed to cooperate in their Capitol riot investigation.

Keller acknowledged in court records that he tried to obstruct Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, brushed away officers who tried to remove him from the Capitol Rotunda and yelled profane comments about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he stood near officers wearing riot gear.

Keller also acknowledged throwing away the distinctive U.S. Olympic team jacket he wore during the riot.

In a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times, USA Swimming said Keller’s actions “in no way represent” its values or mission. The organization also noted that he hadn’t competed with them since 2008.