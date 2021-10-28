Letitia James will reportedly run for New York governor

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to run for governor, according to three people directly familiar with her plans who were not authorized to speak publicly.

James will enter the race as a formidable candidate for the Democratic nomination just months after issuing a damning report that drove Andrew Cuomo from office in a sexual harassment scandal.

James is also known for her frequent legal tussles with former President Donald Trump.

She is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

James is poised to be a top threat to Gov. Kathy Hochul in the primary.