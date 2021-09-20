Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Look up to see the Harvest Moon

items.[0].image.alt
Themba Hadebe/AP
A Hadeda Ibis bird flies over as the full moon rises in the distance
South Africa Daily Life
Posted at 5:42 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 17:42:08-04

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) - The Harvest Moon will rise Monday night. It will emerge on the East Coast at 7:13 p.m. ET.

The appearance of the Harvest Moon signifies summer is officially coming to an end.

Unlike other full moon names, the Harvest Moon is unique in that it relates to the autumnal equinox, according to the Farmer's Almanac. It was given its name due to the extra light given to farmers harvesting their summer crops.

But now it's gettin' late
And the moon is climbin' high
I want to celebrate
See it shinin' in your eye
Neil Young

Over the next few evenings, the full moon will rise shortly after sunset at nearly the same time, unlike other moonrises.

"It may almost seem as if there are full Moons multiple nights in a row!," says the Farmer's Almanac.

This story first appeared on Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education