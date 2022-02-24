Man fatally shoots Texas deputy working security at mall

HOUSTON — Authorities in Texas say a deputy constable working as a mall security guard in Houston was fatally shot at PlazAmericas Mall by a man in his 30s on Wednesday.

At a press conference Wednesday night, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that Deputy Neil Adams was working at his second job when there was an altercation with the suspect, who killed Adams with his own gun.

The suspect, whose name had not been released, then ran to the food court, where two Houston police officers shot him.

Finner said the suspect had a sharp-edge weapon and came at the officers when he was shot.

The suspect later died at a Houston hospital, Finner said.

According to the Associated Press, Adams was a deputy for San Jacinto County.

Law enforcement is investigating what led to the altercation.