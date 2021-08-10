Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Man sentenced to 10 years for shooting Black girl after Trump rally in Iowa

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - Supporters react as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Donald Trump
Posted at 1:52 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 13:52:18-04

A man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car carrying Black teenage girls after a Trump rally in Iowa, injuring one of the teens.

According to the Associated Press, Michael McKinney, 26, was sentenced for the Dec. 6 shooting in Des Moines.

The AP reported that the girls were exchanging insults with the pro-Trump supporters when McKinney fired into the vehicle after it backed up and hitting a pickup truck that belonged to a rally supporter.

The shot struck a 15-year-old in the leg.

According to the Des Moines Register, the victim read a statement to the court stating that she thought she would die that day.

McKinney addressed the court on Monday, apologizing to the victim, the newspaper reported.

In June, McKinney pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education