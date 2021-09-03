Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Manchin faces backlash from fellow Democrats after expressing opposition to $3.5T budget

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2021, file photo Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., prepares to chair a hearing in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, as lawmakers work to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan bill, at the Capitol in Washington. Manchin said Thursday, Sept. 2, that Congress should take a “strategic pause” on more spending, warning that he does not support President Joe Biden's plans for a sweeping $3.5 trillion effort to rebuild and reshape the economy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Joe Manchin
Posted at 4:25 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 16:25:34-04

Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, is facing criticism from his own party after expressing opposition to a $3.5 trillion budget bill.

In an Op-Ed in the Wall Street Journal, Manchin said he believes spending "trillions upon trillions" will have "negative consequences."

Manchin called for Congress to hit a “strategic pause” on more spending.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who is part of the more liberal wing of the party, responded to Manchin's comments.

"If we want to bring down the $3.5T we can bring back taxing the rich and boosting IRS enforcement that mods originally worked so hard to trim back," she said on Twitter.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal echoed Ocasio Cortez's statements.

"Pause on finally delivering child care, paid leave, education, health care, affordable housing, climate action, and dental, vision, and hearing to millions of families across America? Absolutely not," she said on Twitter.

The White House has not commented on Manchin's Op-Ed.

His vote would be crucial for Democrats. The U.S. Senate is split 50-50, and House Democrats hold a narrow majority.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education