Matt Damon says daughter got him to stop using gay slur

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Actor Matt Damon attends the premiere of "Stillwater" at Rose Theatre at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Monday, July 26, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 5:28 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 17:39:23-04

Matt Damon revealed he only recently stopped using the "f-slur for a homosexual."

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Damon said his daughter told him he shouldn’t be using the word after he made a “joke.”

“She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood,” Damon said.

The 50-year-old actor was met with criticism online.

"I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f***** with,” actor Billy Eichner said.

Damon has four daughters. He did not say which one called him out for using the derogatory word.

