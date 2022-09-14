McDonald's restaurants in UK to close for queen's funeral

McDonald's employees will have an opportunity to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The fast-food chain announced it would close all restaurants in the United Kingdom on Monday— from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"The entire McDonald’s system is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She dedicated her life to serving the United Kingdom & the Commonwealth, uniting us at times of both celebration & challenge. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family," McDonald's said following the queen's death.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

The royal family and world leaders will be in attendance for the funeral. It will also be televised across the globe.

Queen Elizabeth II was the UK's longest-reigning sovereign. The last funeral for a UK monarch was in 1952, following the death of King George VI.