Mexico-bound flight nearly delayed after Southwest passenger AirDrops nude photo

HOUSTON — A nude photograph nearly delayed a Southwest Airlines flight last week.

According to Insider, NBC News, and CNN, the incident occurred on Aug. 24 flight that was flying from Houston, Texas, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Passenger Teighlor Marsalis told CNN that she and those around her received a notification on their Apple devices that someone was using AirDrop to send the image of a naked man to other passengers.

After a flight attendant and the pilot were notified, the pilot issued a stern warning over the intercom system, the media outlets reported.

"So here's the deal. If this continues while we're on the ground, I'm going to have to pull back to the gate," the pilot could be heard saying in a video the passenger allegedly recorded and then posted to TikTok, the news outlets reported. "Everybody's going to have to get off, we're going to have to get security involved and ... vacation is going to be ruined."

The video has been viewed more than 3 million times as of Monday.

Marsalis told CNN and Insider that the pilot handled the situation well.

In a statement to CNN and Insider, Southwest says that their employees were made aware of the problem and addressed it to "support the comfort of those traveling with us."

Marsalis told CNN that a flight attendant went to check on everyone, and eventually, the plane took off, and there were no other incidents that happened on the flight.