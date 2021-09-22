Michigan man charged for allegedly planting pipe bombs outside AT&T, Verizon stores

A Michigan man was arrested and charged for allegedly planting pipe bombs outside two cell phone stores.

In a press release, the Justice Department said John Douglas Allen, 75, was charged with extortion and attempted damage or destruction of buildings used in interstate commerce.

According to the criminal complaint, two pipe bombs were left outside an AT&T store in Marie, Michigan, and a Verizon Store in Cheboygan, Michigan.

The DOJ said that the investigators found a box with black tape on it with wires coming out at both locations.

"The two devices recovered were examined by the FBI laboratory Explosive Unit, which concluded that the two devices were improvised explosive devices (IEDs), also commonly referred to as homemade bombs or pipe bombs," federal prosecutors said.

Also recovered were threatening letters aimed at the telecommunication carriers, according to the affidavit.

Investigators were able to identify Allen as the alleged suspect "based on video footage taken from the cell phone stores and other nearby businesses."

A court appearance date has not been set.